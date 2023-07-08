‘No helmet, no petrol’ drive launched

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore on Friday launched a ‘No helmet, No petrol’ drive to ensure the safety of bikers.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider said that petrol would not be sold to the motorcyclists who do not wear helmets.
The DC said that the restriction was imposed in the best public interests. Every month, hundreds of people sustain serious injuries in road accidents, she said, adding that precious lives could be saved by taking precautionary measures like wearing helmets. She instructed all the relevant departments to ensure implementation of the decision in letter and spirit in the larger public interest. She also urged the bikers to make the use of helmet a routine.
