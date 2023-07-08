Punjab to have 22 new social security hospitals

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital on Multan Road and the Social Security Hospital on Ferozepur Road.

During his visit, the chief minister inspected various wards and assessed the medical facilities provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients, inquired about their well-being and the quality of medical services they were receiving. The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital, highlighting the availability of doctors and the provision of free medications.

The chief minister announced the government's decision to open 22 social security hospitals, across the province, to the general public to cater to their healthcare needs. He stated that an agreement would be reached between the government and the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution to facilitate this initiative. Furthermore, he revealed plans for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for disabled industrial workers, the installation of an MRI machine, and the creation of a burn unit at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital.

He also mentioned that the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Institute of Cardiology (RAIC) would extend its services to the general public in addition to industrial workers. As part of the ongoing improvements, 50 additional beds will also be added to the hospital.

The CM instructed the development of a new lodging facility outside the RAIC waiting area, designed in line with the standards of Jinnah Hospital, to provide enhanced amenities for patients' attendants. During his visit, the chief minister thoroughly examined the emergency department, X-ray unit, CT scan room, physiotherapy section, record room, and surgical unit. Commissioner PESSI provided a briefing to the CM regarding the facilities offered at the Nawaz Sharif Social Security Hospital.

Before this, the caretaker CM visited the Social Security Hospital on Ferozepur Road. He thoroughly inspected the emergency department and other wards to assess the quality of medical facilities.

Meanwhile, caretaker CM inspected the site of a proposed lodging facility to be constructed by industrialist Gohar Ijaz in 120 days for patients' attendants at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed to start the construction without delay. He emphasised that the building should be a state-of-the-art facility.