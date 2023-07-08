Justice Hilali sworn in as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mussarat Hilali on Friday took oath as a judge of Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial administered oath to Justice Musarat Hilali in a ceremony held here at the Ceremonial Hall of the Supreme Court.

Justice Musarat Hilali, who was the first female Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, became the second woman judge elevated to the country’s highest court after Justice Ayesha A Malik, who was elevated to the apex court last year from Lahore High Court.

After the elevation of Justice Hilali, the tally of the apex court’s judges reaches 16, still one short of maximum strength of 17. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the judges of the Supreme Court, attorney general and lawyers.

On April 1, Justice Musarat Hilali took oath as the first female Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) after the retirement of Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

She was elevated to the bench as an additional judge on March 26, 2013, and confirmed as a permanent judge of the PHC on March 13, 2014.

Justice Hilali was the first woman additional advocate general of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa KP, from November 2001 to March 2004, and was later appointed as the first woman chairperson of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Moreover, she has also served as the first female ombudsperson for the protection against harassment of women at workplace.