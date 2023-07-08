CJP doesn’t deny or confirm meeting with media, YouTubers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Omar Ata Bandial on Friday refused to confirm or deny a meeting with journalists and YouTubers, reports Geo News.
When this reporter asked the chief justice if the reports attributed to him were true, he put a finger on his lips, saying he would not say anything about it.
When the journalist asked if those reports were false, the CJP replied, “You utter false things.”
