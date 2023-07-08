Is Nawaz out of the woods?

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is addressing the media in London in this still taken from a video. — PML-N/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif may not be out of the woods as far as his disqualification for life to hold any public officer, as decided by the Supreme Court, is concerned.

Some top reputed lawyers have a split view. Some believe disqualification for life as was decided by the Supreme Court has gone with the recently-enacted law, which allows a maximum of five years’ disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Others insist it can happen either through a constitutional amendment or by an order of the Supreme Court.

The leading lawyers contacted for their opinion were Khawaja Haris, Hamid Khan, Zahid Hamid, Shah Khawar and Barrister Zafarullah Khan. They were asked: “Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life by the Supreme Court. Of late, the Parliament has enacted a law which provides for maximum five years disqualification. The law is still in the field and has neither been stayed or annulled by the court. In this situation, whether NS’s disqualification for life continues, or it has ended with the enactment of the recent law?”

Khawaja Haris, who in the past had represented Nawaz Sharif in different case including Al-Azizia case and now represents Imran Khan in some of cases the PTI chairman is facing, replied, “The matter perhaps does not stand resolved simply by restricting the period of disqualification to five years by enactment of a sub-constitutional law: in Samiullah’s case, SC was interpreting the provision of the Constitution relating to disqualification, i.e. Article 62(1)(f): and laid down a rule that once a declaration is made under that provision of law, the disqualification stays as a permanent bar as long as the declaratory judgment supporting the conclusion of one of the delinquent kinds of conduct under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution remains in effect: thus as per this judgment; firstly the finding qua permanent disqualification (i.e. in terms of period involved) is based on interpretation of the constitutional provision 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. Thus, in effect, holding that the terms of this provision, when considered in the overall context of the other related provisions of the Constitution (such as Article 63(1)(h)-(k) ibid), necessitate life-time disqualification; and, secondly, the removal of disqualification by so interpreting the Constitution is tagged with or made dependent upon the setting aside of the declaratory judgment forming basis of the disqualification: thus, in any case, it is a moot point whether interpretation of effect of a constitutional provision (which is actually tantamount to declaring what the constitutional provision means or entails) can be undone by a sub-constitutional law”.

Shah Khawar, when contacted, said, “When NS was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama case, there was no lifetime disqualification in case of Art 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, and was settled by the Supreme Court in already decided cases. At that moment, the latest amendment in Election Laws was not there. Even later, when the law has provided a timeframe in the period of disqualification, the law can override the court’s judgment, since the judgment was passed while making its own interpretation by the SC. Now the law has provided a special time period of disqualification, it can safely be applicable”. He said Nawaz is no longer disqualified for life.

Hamid Khan, however, said Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification for life has not ended as yet despite the recent legislation done by the Parliament. He explained Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life by the Supreme Court while interpreting Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. Hamid Khan said Nawaz’s disqualification for life could either end through a constitutional amendment or by the Supreme Court, which will have to review in favour of PMLN top leader in its earlier judgment.

Zahid Hamid, when approached, said, “In my view, the law (enacted recently) will remain in force unless it is set aside by the Supreme Court. The effect is that MNS’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) has ended”. He, however, clarified disqualifications of Nawaz by the Accountability Court in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references are still under appeal.

Zafarullah Khan also endorsed the same point of view by saying, “MNS disqualification for life as declared by SC was unprecedented and absolutely unlawful, as SC is bound to act within law under Article 175 (2) of the Constitution, and there was no law for life disqualification. Whereas, Article (63) describes disqualification limits from two to five years for various circumstances. Now, Parliament has fixed a five-year limit in such situations, and five years have passed: so life disqualification for MNS is no more there”.