Japan-funded project to help improve child health facilities in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The ground-breaking ceremony for “the Project for the Extension of Maternal and Child Health Care Facility in Sindh” was held at Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro, attended by Her Excellency Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho (Minister for Health), Mr Zulfiqar Ali Shah (Secretary), Mr Nakagawa Yasushi (Acting Consul-General of Japan) and Mr Hara Tsuyoshi (Senior Representative, JICA Pakistan Office).

Through the provision of a grant of approx. 3.445 billion yen for the project from the Government of Japan, a mother and child health care facility will be constructed at Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro. The new facility will have 98 beds and 30 cots including a neonatal ICU, a maternal and fetal ICU, outpatient departments, an operation theatre, an obstetrics ward and a laboratory. The construction would be completed by April 2025.

The number of care facilities to treat mothers and babies with complications is limited in Sindh. This project will not only alleviate the pressure of tertiary hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad but also open up opportunities for families from the southern part of Sindh,

with improved accessibility and better chances of saving lives.

The Government of Japan and JICA give high priority to mother and child health in the health sector strategy in Pakistan and reassure their commitment to continue supporting vulnerable populations.