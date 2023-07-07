PTI activists’ bail plea hearing adjourned

MARDAN: Anti-Terrorism Court of Syed Ubaidullah Shah here on Thursday adjourned the bail plea hearing of 108 PTI activists including two former lawmakers, in the May 9 incidents, till July 18.

As per the FIR No 833, dated May 9, hundreds of PTI party workers were booked under different sections of laws in connection with the May 9 incidents and riots in Mardan district like other parts of the country.

The defense counsel Riaz Khan Paindakhel, Islam Wardak advocate, Jawad Ali Khan, Sajjad Chishti, Shams-ur-Rehman , Saddam and Abbas Khan argued on behalf of the PTI activists.

The ATC judge Syed Ubaidullah Shah adjourned the BBA of 108 PTI workers and two former member provincial assembly (MPA) Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and Malak Shaukat. The court fixed the July 18 for the next hearing in the case.

More than 345 PTI activists were allegedly involved in the violence. Also, 114 workers were released on bail on the court orders.

Many PTI workers allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents have gone underground for fear of arrest. Former provincial minister Atif Khan and other lawmakers and office-bearers are wanted by the Mardan police and anti-corruption authorities but they went underground.

However, the Peshawar High Court on Thursday accepted the transit bail of former provincial minister Atif Khan till today (Friday) and ordered him to appear in the relevant court.