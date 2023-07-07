PMLN to sweep coming elections: Muqam

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister’s Advisor Amir Muqam said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would install its governments in the centre and four provinces after sweeping upcoming general elections in the country.
“This is the PMLN-led government in the centre that launched mega development projects, which might bring revolutionary changes in people’s lives in Hazara and Malakand divisions,” he said while speaking at a public gathering in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar.
The PM also addressed the gathering and inaugurated development projects. Muqam said that it happened for the first time that the federal government gave away free wheat flour to millions of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The prime minister had announced a free wheat flour distribution scheme only for KP and Punjab was not included in this programme, which shows his strong love and affection for the people of our province,” he said.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited flood-affected parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Kohistan up to Dera Ismail Khan and gave away compensation cheques to the affected families.
PMLN leader Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar, speaking at the gathering, said that it was unfortunate that tribesmen of Torghar had been deprived of development even after the tribal status of that territory was changed to a settled district in 2011.
