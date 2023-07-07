Official arrested for blackmailing woman

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man on charges of blackmailing a woman by threatening to leak her photos.
An official said the accused Zahid Iqbal, who is a director at a center in Islamabad, was arrested by FIA Abbottabad after his bail before arrest was cancelled.
He had been allegedly blackmailing a woman for the last several months and her family was going through constant mental torture.
