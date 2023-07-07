211 POs arrested in one month

MARDAN: District police have arrested 211 proclaimed offenders during search and strike operations in the month of June.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi,

the district police conducted operations in various parts of the district last month, in which 30 Kalashnikovs, 10 Kalakovs, 27 rifles, 40 shotguns, 663 pistols and over 9,000 bullets.

Similarly, the cops also recovered 166kg charas, over 5kg heroin, over 15kg crystal meth (ice), and 13 litres liquor.