PPP leader holds PTI responsible for political chaos

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Barrister Masood Kausar has held the previous rulers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf responsible for the prevailing lawlessness, unemployment and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

“Today, Pakistan is facing economic meltdown, constitutional and financial crises as the PTI had introduced the policy of intolerance, violence and targeted institutions for his political mileage,” he told reporters during his visit to the residence of PPP leader and ex-minister Liaqat Shabab to offer condolences on his death.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan had pushed back the country and the democracy for 20 years through his flawed international and economic policies.

The ex-governor said that the country could be steered out of the prevailing crises through going to general elections and establishing true democracy forthwith. He urged the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country.

He said that they should not be happy over receiving loans as the common man was faced with very difficult times due to unemployment and high inflation.

He said that the PPP was part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement government and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were making strenuous efforts to facilitate common man.

He had labelled others as thieves and robbers while he had himself set a record of corruption, favouritism and incapability to run the country.