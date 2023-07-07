AIOU, Russian university discuss education

Islamabad:A one-day online round-table conference was held between Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU) of Russia on ‘Educational Systems of Russia and Pakistan: Possibilities and Opportunities.’

AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the conference. While addressing the conference, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU was keen to further expand its relations with all international universities including Russia in the field of education and research. He informed that hundreds of Pakistani students have expressed their interest in the Russian language programme offered by AIOU recently.

He said that Pakistan and Russia have different educational systems due to their unique historical and political contexts; we need to benefit from each other’s educational experiences. This conference was jointly organised by Allama Iqbal Open University and Ural State Pedagogical University of Russia.

USPU Rector Prof. S. Miniurova, highlighted the education system of Russia in detail. She appreciated the services of AIOU and emphasised the need to further strengthen the relationship between the two universities. Dean, Faculty of Education AIOU, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel, Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed and all faculty members of the Faculty of Education participated from AIOU while Rector USPU, Prof. S. Miniurova, and faculty members from Russia participated in the conference.

Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel introduced the different departments of the faculty and said that every department is paying special attention to the promotion of education.

Chairman, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Qaisar Alam, and Chairman Pakistan-Russia Business Council, Mohsin Sheikh also addressed. Dr. Zahid Majeed explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail. Dr. Muhammad Athar Hussain was the moderator from Pakistan while Dr. AA Postnikova was the moderator from Russia. Dr. NA Zavyalova was the interpreter of the conference. Faculty members and academicians from both countries presented papers on different topics related to the field of education. Both the universities signed an MoU for collaborative academic initiatives in May 2023 and this conference is the first step towards the implementation.