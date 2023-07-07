68 motorcycles distributed among postmen to expedite delivery

Islamabad:In a bid to boost the speed and efficiency of mail delivery, the South Division of the postal service has allocated a total of 68 motorcycles exclusively for postmen, says a press release.

The allocation documents were distributed by Shaista Anjum, the Divisional Superintendent South, in a strategic move to streamline the delivery process and invigorate the dedication and efficacy of the esteemed postmen.

This pilot project took place under the guidance of DG Pakistan Post, Hafiz Shakeel, PMG (CP) Moazzam Mansoor, and Deputy PMG (Operations) Anwar ul Haq Kharral. It was implemented by all unit officers of Pakistan Post.

The decision to provide bicycles to postmen comes as part of the postal service’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and improve service quality. By utilising bicycles, postmen will be able to navigate congested urban areas more easily, ensuring prompt and efficient delivery of mail and packages.

Shaista Anjum, known for her innovative approach to improving postal operations, expressed her optimism regarding the impact of this strategic initiative. She emphasised that the allocation of motorcycles would not only expedite the delivery process but also enhance the overall dedication and efficacy of the postmen, further strengthening their commitment to service excellence.

The newly allocated motorcycles have been specially designated for the postmen in the South Division, covering a wide area within the district. With their sturdy build and reliable design, these motorcycles are well-equipped to handle the demands of daily mail delivery, even in challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions.

Postmen, who were previously dependent on foot or cycles for their deliveries, welcomed this development with enthusiasm. They recognized the advantages that motorcycles would bring, including increased mobility, reduced delivery time, and improved access to areas inaccessible by larger vehicles.

This initiative aligns with the postal service’s commitment to embracing modern technologies and adopting innovative solutions to enhance its services. The allocation of motorcycles not only demonstrates the organisation’s dedication to keeping pace with evolving customer expectations but also highlights its focus on sustainability and service oriented practices.