Preparations for monsoon reviewed

Rawalpindi: The third party notified by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Punjab Government here on Thursday visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and reviewed the preparations for the Monsoon.

According to a WASA spokesman, the head of the third party, Superintendent Engineer Public Health of the Engineering Department in Gujranwala Division Qaiser Rashid along with his team visited WASA a second time. Managing Director of WASA Muhammad Tanveer and Deputy Managing Director of WASA Saleem Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

The third-party team also inspected the machinery of WASA and declared the equipment and arrangements for the monsoon satisfactory. Qaiser Rasheed also reviewed the cleaning of sewage lines with modern winching machines. Talking to the media, he said the team revisited WASA and checked the condition of the machinery to be used during heavy rains. "The condition of the machinery available in WASA is satisfactory," he informed.