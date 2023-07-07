SKMCH distributes meat to 93,000 families

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the past decade. Recently, an increasing trend is witnessed where more people from around the world are choosing this service as an economical and reliable option.
The Shaukat Khanum Online Qurbani Service provides an opportunity to multiply the impact of Qurbani by sharing the joy of Eidul Azha with underprivileged communities in Pakistan while supporting the fight against cancer.
