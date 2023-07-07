CS reviews arrangements for drainage of rainwater

LAHORE:During downpour in the city, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman remained in the field and visited various roads and Kalma Chowk underpass to review the arrangements for drainage of rainwater here on Thursday.

The chief secretary directed that all the officers must be present in the field and take extra efforts by deploying more manpower and resources to clear the major road links. He mentioned that instructions have also been issued to the secretaries of the departments to inspect the underpasses and disposal stations. The chief secretary ordered the authorities to take special measures for maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and install additional pumps to drain water from the low-lying areas.

He also issued orders to the relevant departments to be on alert to deal with any emergency situation caused by the continuous rain.