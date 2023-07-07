Timely promotion basic right of every cop: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every employee and we are starting a new series of promotions in the next few days.

Dr Usman Anwar expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of installing badges to 52 officers who were promoted to the rank of Inspector at the Central Police Office on Thursday.

Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I, Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II, Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Operations, Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and related officers were also present on this occasion.