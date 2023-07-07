 
Friday July 07, 2023
Lahore

Pakistan young rescue team greeted

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

LAHORE:Emergency Services Department (ESD) secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team (PYRT) on securing the 3rd position in the International Young Rescuers Competition 2023 in Azerbaijan from June 25th to July 2nd, 2023.