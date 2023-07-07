 
Friday July 07, 2023
Lahore

LGH cleanliness arrangements

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

In view of the recent rains, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has stopped leaves for sanitary workers and staff of the Works Department. AMSs/DMSs have also been asked to remain alert while employees will ensure keeping their mobile phones on 24 hours and attendance accordingly.

The hospital administration warned the contractor of private cleaning company to keep a strict watch on the performance of their workers and fulfill the responsibility of keeping the hospital clean round the clock.