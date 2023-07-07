Salary, allowances of drugs courts chairmen discussed

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting at Durbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat to review the measures regarding the salary and allowances of chairmen of drugs courts. Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir also participated in the meeting through video link. DG Drugs Punjab Dr Sohail and other officers including Prosecution Department also participated. Dr Javed Akram said that drug courts play a major role in hearing cases related to drugs in Punjab. Scammers do not deserve any discount for corruption in medicines procured for patients in government hospitals. Health department is fully following up the cases against the accused in the drug courts.
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the...
LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the...
LAHORE:During downpour in the city, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman remained in the field and visited...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every...
LAHORE:The progressive group comprising the members of the Lahore Chamber has expressed concern over the daily...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team on...