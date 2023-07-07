Salary, allowances of drugs courts chairmen discussed

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting at Durbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat to review the measures regarding the salary and allowances of chairmen of drugs courts. Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir also participated in the meeting through video link. DG Drugs Punjab Dr Sohail and other officers including Prosecution Department also participated. Dr Javed Akram said that drug courts play a major role in hearing cases related to drugs in Punjab. Scammers do not deserve any discount for corruption in medicines procured for patients in government hospitals. Health department is fully following up the cases against the accused in the drug courts.