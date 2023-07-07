Artisans' grand fair on 13th

Earlier, Minister SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at PSIC to review the progress of issues faced by artisans, the promotion of handicrafts, and programmes for their welfare.

Addressing the meeting, SM Tanveer stressed that artisans play a pivotal role in promoting the soft image of the country worldwide.

They are the identity of our craftsmanship, and therefore, necessary steps will be taken to promote their artistic skills. The minister announced that a grand artisans' fair would be held in the City on July 13, providing an opportunity for artisans to showcase their artistic expertise.

The government is actively working on a new scheme to boost the morale of artisans. Masterpieces created by artisans will be promoted globally through embassies.