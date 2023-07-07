Boards being formed to resolve industrial estates issues

LAHORE:A delegation of industrialists from Khanewal and Mian Channu held a meeting with the Punjab caretaker Minister for Industries and Trade SM Tanveer at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation's committee room on Thursday and discussed their development issues and matters related to the industrial estates of their areas.

The delegation discussed the completion of development work in the industrial estates and the restoration of cancelled plots.

The caretaker minister mentioned that boards of management (BoM) for industrial estates were being formed in consultation with the stakeholders. The BoM for the industrial estates of Khanewal and Mian Channu will also be established soon, he added and opined that BoMs were vital for finding solutions to the issues related to industrial estates. The government aimed to promote industrialisation and ensure employment opportunities for the people, he added.

SM Tanveer informed them that loans worth Rs11 billion had been approved, while soft loans worth Rs8 billion had been distributed under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme. He urged the industrialists to take advantage of this scheme for setting up industries.

He emphasised that the colonisation of industrial estates was a priority for the government and there should be no property business there. He directed the PSIC DMD to visit Multan and assess the appeals for the restoration of cancelled plots. Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD, Regional Director Multan, and others were present during the meeting.