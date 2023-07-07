Three suspects arrested

Badami Bagh Police arrested three members of Matrak gang. The arrested accused persons were identified as Ahmad Ali, Abdul Rehman and Ashfaq. Police also recovered the illegal weapons and bikes from their custody. The suspects would conduct bids in different parts of the City, including Lorry Ada, Badami Bagh.
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the...
LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the...
LAHORE:During downpour in the city, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman remained in the field and visited...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every...
LAHORE:The progressive group comprising the members of the Lahore Chamber has expressed concern over the daily...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team on...