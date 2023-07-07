 
Friday July 07, 2023
Lahore

Three suspects arrested

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

Badami Bagh Police arrested three members of Matrak gang. The arrested accused persons were identified as Ahmad Ali, Abdul Rehman and Ashfaq. Police also recovered the illegal weapons and bikes from their custody. The suspects would conduct bids in different parts of the City, including Lorry Ada, Badami Bagh.