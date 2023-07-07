 
Friday July 07, 2023
Lahore

Man injures his wife, neighbour

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

A man shot at and injured his wife and a neighbour over a dispute. Reportedly, the suspect identified as Amir had a dispute with his wife. He whipped out a weapon to shoot her. The nearby people intervened. He opened fire leaving his wife identified as Humera and a neighbour identified as Hussain injured. A Dolphin Squad team reached the spot on information and arrested the suspect. The injured victims were shifted to hospital.