Child abduction: 10 rickshaw drivers included in probe

LAHORE:Around 10 rickshaw drivers have been included in the probe into an alleged kidnapping of a four-year-old child from South Cantonment.

Reportedly, a suspected woman had lured the child and boarded a bus near RA Bazaar. She alighted the bus near Race Course park and again used a rickshaw to travel ahead. Around 10 rickshaw drivers in the case has been included into the investigations. Meanwhile, the police also collected CCTV footage of the woman from different places and forwarded to NADRA.