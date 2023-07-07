Child abduction: 10 rickshaw drivers included in probe

LAHORE:Around 10 rickshaw drivers have been included in the probe into an alleged kidnapping of a four-year-old child from South Cantonment.
Reportedly, a suspected woman had lured the child and boarded a bus near RA Bazaar. She alighted the bus near Race Course park and again used a rickshaw to travel ahead. Around 10 rickshaw drivers in the case has been included into the investigations. Meanwhile, the police also collected CCTV footage of the woman from different places and forwarded to NADRA.
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated the...
LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has been offering Online Qurbani Service for the...
LAHORE:During downpour in the city, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman remained in the field and visited...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that timely promotion is the basic right of every...
LAHORE:The progressive group comprising the members of the Lahore Chamber has expressed concern over the daily...
LAHORE:Emergency Services Department secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the Pakistan Young Rescue Team on...