June 2023 witnesses 160pc more rains

LAHORE:The country received over 160 per cent more rainfall in the previous month of June 2023 turning it into the 2nd wettest June during past 63 years whereas the record was 88.10 mm in June 2007.

Data collected from Met office revealed that the national rainfall for the month of June 2023 was excessively above average (+160pc). It said the wettest day of the month in the country was 26th June when Lahore recorded 226.0 mm rainfall, interestingly this exceptional rainfall also made Lahore the wettest place with monthly total rainfall of 392.5 mm.

The situation was more or less similar on regional scale too as in Balochistan rainfall was 27.20 mm/+199% (record was 114.00 mm in 2007), Sindh witnessed 49.60 mm/+385% (record was 51.60 mm in 1964) and with these figures both provinces were declared 3rd for wettest June during past 63 years. Met office data showed that in Punjab 80.10 mm/+172% (record was 93.60 mm in 2007) was recorded and it ranked as the 4th wettest June during past 63 years, KP witnessed 67.90 mm/+89% (record was 82.90 mm in 2008) and it ranked as the 7th wettest June during past 63 years, AJK with 93.50 mm/+48% (record was 172.40 mm in 1971) and ranked as the 8th wettest June during past 63 years. The GB was the only region that witnessed nearly average rainfall with 11.70 mm/+9%.

Data of Met officials showed that the national mean monthly temperature of June 2023 for Pakistan was 31.26°C, being -0.72°C cooler than average of 31.98°C. Daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 37.85°C, being -1.00°C cooler than the country-average of 38.85°C. Nighttime (minimum) temperature at country-level was 24.60°C, being -0.07°C cooler than the country-average of 24.68°C.

The situation was more or less similar on a regional scale too as KP with 28.31°C (-1.30°C), Sindh 33.38°C (-0.86°C), AJK 25.09°C (-0.19°C), Punjab 32.32°C (-2.05°C) and Balochistan with 32.21°C (-0.03°C) all recorded cooler than average temperatures. GB was the only region with 24.46°C (+0.72°C) that exhibited warmer than average temperature,

The hottest day of the month was at Turbat (Balochistan) when it recorded 49.5°C temperature on 7th June while Nokkundi (Balochistan) proved to be the warmest place with 44.8°C average maximum temperature during the month. Kalam (KP) recorded the month’s coldest night temperature of 4.0°C on 1st & 2nd June and incidentally has been the coolest place with 8.8°C average minimum temperature.

Meanwhile, Met officials issued a strong warning that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, T.T Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and DI Khan while it may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 06th to 08th July, 2023.

Met officials said heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrents and local nullas of Kashmir, DG Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel during the period.

They said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal were also reaching upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, east/northeast Balochistan and Sindh while isolated heavy falls were also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The City witnessed a rainy spell in the day, which caused trouble for the citizens as the rainwater accumulated during the record 291 mm rain was not completely drained out. However, the rain stopped before the evening providing a sigh of relief to the people as well as the administration, which was on its toes to drain out the rainwater especially from the low line areas during the past 48 hours.

Rainfall was also witnessed in other cities including Faisalabad, Noor Pur Thal, Sahiwal, Jhang, TT Singh, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Narowal, Kasur, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Karor (Layyah), Okara, Dir, Kalam, Pattan, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, DI Khan, Parachinar, Drosh, Bagrote, Hunza, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore, Muzaffarabad, Sibbi, Zhob and Mohenjo Daro.

Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 30.6°C and minimum was 21.8°C.