Encroachment removal, evacuation from Ravi ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Ravi River and reviewed the situation of river flow here on Thursday.

During the visit, Commissioner Lahore was accompanied by officers of Pakistan Army, district administration Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rescue 1122, Wasa, irrigation and other departments. Commissioner took the on-spot briefing.

The departments provided details on the preparations, in case of any emergency or in flood. Commissioner said that the encroachments under the bridges of Ravi must be removed immediately.

Commissioner was told in the briefing that a preliminary warning had been issued by PDMA regarding the flood in the river. It was informed in the briefing that at present about 14,000 cusecs of water was flowing in Ravi.

Commissioner said that the administration of Lahore and Sheikhupura should complete the arrangements as per SOPs in their respective areas.

At present there was a normal flow in the river. The water was below the bridges. All necessary preparations and resources should be ensured before the flood or any emergency, the Commissioner said. He directed that Rescue 1122 and MCL should carry out stock checking of all emergency supplies while evacuation plans should be made ready and officers should visit and finalise the sites in case of evacuation.