Friday July 07, 2023
CM grieved over death of four persons in roof collapse

By Our Correspondent
Caretaker CM expressed deep grief over the death of four persons in a roof collapse at Chungi Amarsadhu. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of victims.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed grief over the death of a woman and two girls due to collapse of the roof of a house due to rain in Kamoke. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.