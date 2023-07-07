 
July 07, 2023
Lahore

Pays tribute to martyred Major

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

Caretaker CM while paying tribute to the martyred Major Abdullah Shah who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in district Khyber stated that the martyred Major Abdullah Shah sacrificed his precious life for the sake of peace of our dear homeland.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the family of martyred Major Abdullah and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant an exalted place to the martyred.