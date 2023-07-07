Modalities prepared for third-party participation in CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Amid Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to India to get benefit from the CPEC, Pakistan and China have prepared draft modalities for third-party participation in CPEC projects.

Multibillion-dollar investment is expected from the Gulf countries into CPEC-related projects, especially into much-awaited Special Economic Zones (SEZs). But, despite the much-trumpeted CPEC, only 35 percent work has been achieved in Rashakai SEZs, while all other zones are yet to be completed.

Keeping in view the interests of Gulf countries, Central Asian Republics (CARs) and removing apprehension of the US and Western allies about CPEC projects, Islamabad and Beijing are discussing a broader framework for seeking international cooperation.

“The draft modalities for third-party participation in CPEC under the Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination have been devised, and inputs from all stakeholders is being sought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” top official sources told The News on Thursday.

The CPEC got slowed down in the last five years owing to lingering geopolitics and financial constraints being faced by Islamabad. There is a dire need for in-depth policy prescriptions to steer the country out of the crisis mode.

Now, the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) is scheduled to meet in China on August 11. On the other hand, the IMF’s Executive Board will also meet on July 12 this month in Washington for considering approval of $3 billion under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) programme for nine months.

The Board of Investment will have to speed up work on development of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai, Bostan and Dhabeji SEZs. The Gwadar Port Authority and Ministry of Maritime Affairs are also required to focus on the Gwadar Free Zone. Pakistan is also constructing two quarantine centres with Chinese grants in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Sindh for checking foot and mouth disease (FMD) before shipment of slaughtered animals’ meats to China. Pakistani authorities expect such facilities would become operational within the next few months to exploit huge potential of meat exports to China.

Consultation process with the provinces is underway. Rough estimates suggest in the aftermath of quarantine facilities for checking FMD, the livestock and meat exports to China and other countries might bring billions of dollars.