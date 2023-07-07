Pakistan, UAE sign MoU for developing renewable energy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister for Industries and Technologies Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and others witnessed the signing ceremony, state-run radio reported.

Power Division Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Undersecretary Sharif al Olama signed on behalf of their respective sides.

The prime minister, while talking to Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who along with a high-level delegation called on him, appreciated the UAE efforts in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects.

The prime minister also extended Pakistan’s full support to the UAE for COP28. The UAE will host upcoming 2023 UN Climate Conference (COP28).

Welcoming Dr Sultan Al Jaber, the prime minister underscored the importance of high-level exchanges and felicitated him on his appointment as president-designate COP28.

He expressed full confidence in Dr Jaber’s stewardship of this important global conference. He conveyed best wishes to the leadership of UAE for the success of the event, which is scheduled to be held from Nov 30 to Dec 12 this year in Dubai.

The prime minister thanked the UAE for its vital support to Pakistan, which has been critical in reaching staff-level agreement with the IMF.

He also thanked the UAE for its support during last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan.

He briefed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at providing facilitation to foreign investors in diverse sectors.

He also shared details of the 10,000 MW solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

The UAE minister emphasized the UAE’s leadership directions to him to further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector that will help boost energy security for Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary underscored that they view Pakistan as an important partner in climate change discourse and appreciated Islamabad’s active role in climate change diplomacy.