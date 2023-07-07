Imran asks SC to suspend IHC Toshakhana verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to suspend the verdict of the Islamabad High Court, remanding back his case to the trial court in the Toshakhana matter besides staying the proceedings before Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad.

Imran Khan filed an appeal in the apex court under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the order passed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq on July 4, 2023.

The Islamabad High Court on July 4, 2023, had declared the decision of an additional sessions court of May 5, 2023 “null and void”, rejecting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition to have the Toshkhana case declared “inadmissible”.

The verdict reserved on June 23 was pronounced by IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq. In his short order, the judge had sent the matter back to the trial court after formulating eight questions and had ordered that the PTI’s counsel arguments be heard again and reconsidered. Furthermore, the court had directed that the trial court should decide on the PTI chairman’s plea in the Toshakhana case in seven days.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on May 10 rejected objections to the admissibility of the case and indicted Khan in the Toshakhana case. Later on, PTI Chairman Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his appeal filed in the Supreme Court through advocate Khwaja Haris, Imran Khan prayed to the apex court to grant leave to appeal against the order dated July 4, 2023 passed by the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, and by converting the leave into appeal, set aside the impugned order and direct that all the three criminal revisions may be taken up for hearing and decided together.

He further prayed that during the pendency of the instant petition, this court may very graciously suspend the impugned order dated July 4, 2023, and stay the proceedings before Humayun Dilawar, learned Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad (West). The petitioner submitted that Criminal Revision No.75/2023 was directed against the order dated 08-05-2023 by which petitioner’s application for dismissal of complaint on the ground that it was not filed by a duly authorized person and was time-barred was dismissed.

Similarly, he submitted that Criminal Revision No.74/2023 was directed against the very same order dated 05-05-2023 whereby petitioner’s application for dismissal of complaint on the ground that it was not reverted through the learned magistrate as contemplated by Section 193 of the CrPC was dismissed.

Likewise, he submitted that Criminal Revision No.76/2023 was filed against the learned trial court’s original summoning order dated 15-12-2022 by assailing it on the two sets of grounds taken in Crl. Revision Nos74/2023 and 75/2023, and transfer application No.662/2023 was filed (without prejudice to the case of the Petitioner that the Complaint was incompetently filed and that the learned Trial Judge had assumed jurisdiction in violation of Section 193 CrPC) on the ground that the learned trial Judge had, in effect, given a mechanical (shoddy and cursory) hearing to the petitioner and had heard the case with a pre-determined mind to dismiss these applications, and had, even subsequently, conducted himself in a manner that indicated his bias against the petitioner, and all these four matters were fixed together, being inter-connected, even as is evident from the admitting/initial orders passed in each of the petitions/applications, all four matters were required by law, practice and procedure to be decided together, and in so far one of the petitioners (Crl Revision Petition No.75/2023) has been decided separately, the same has seriously prejudiced the case of the petitioner in all the other three matters as well.

It was contended in the appeal that given the fact that the petitioner had filed against the learned trial judge an application for transfer of the complaint from his court to any other court of competent jurisdiction, and vide order dated May 12, 2023, this transfer application was directed to be heard along with criminal revision No 75/2023, the learned single judge while deciding the matter committed a grave jurisdictional error in remanding the case to the same learned trial judge, from whose court application for transfer of complaint had been filed, without adverting to the said transfer application.

The petitioner further submitted that the learned single judge has erred in law in refusing to accede to his request that his criminal revision may be heard and decided along with the application as the complaint emanates from the direction given in the ECP order dated October 22, 2022 which is challenged in the writ petition, and both the writ petitions and criminal revision involves some questions of law which are common to both.

ISLAMABAD: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad Hamayun Dilawar accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for personal exemption from the Toshakhana case hearing here on Thursday. The court has ordered Imran Khan to appear on Friday (today).

Earlier on Thursday, the court granted an exemption to the former premier after his counsel Gohar Ali Khan told the court that his client was due to appear before the Lahore High Court and requested the court to fix any date for a hearing in the Toshakhana case after July 10.

The court granted PTI chief Imran Khan a day-long exemption while instructing his counsel to ensure the former prime minister’s presence in court on Friday (today).