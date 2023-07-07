PAC outraged over Nadra data leak

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed its outrage over the leakage of Nadra’s data of citizens and ordered the Interior Ministry to hold a joint investigation by involving multiple intelligence and investigation agencies.

The PAC ordered the Interior Ministry to include PTA, FIA and Military Intelligence in the investigation team. The PAC was presided over by Chairman Noor Alam Khan in which the audit accounts of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the financial year 2019-20 were examined. It also reviewed the plight of Pakistani pilgrims due to a lack of facilities during the Haj and ordered the FIA to investigate the private Haj tour operators.

While taking up the issue of Nadra’s data leakage, the PAC chairman also directed the PTA to block the data and observed everyone’s personal data is available on the internet. Questioning Nadra’s security mechanism, he questioned how Nadra’s data was leaked. “The data of military officials was also leaked,” he said. The PAC also summoned the officials of the Interior Ministry on Monday (July 10) over the publication of confidential information about citizens on various websites.

When the PAC chairman questioned the absence of the secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs from the meeting, the officials told that the secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs who had returned from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday was not feeling well. PAC chairman directed an inquiry into miseries, lack of facilities and mismanagement of Pakistani pilgrims during the Haj and also ordered that the cases of private Haj operators should also be investigated.

He said that many pilgrims have contacted him directly. “During the tenure of late Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the pilgrims did not suffer,” he remarked. The PAC chairman said the private tour operators charged up to Rs4 million for Haj but did not allow pilgrims to visit the holy places at Makkah and Madina. Noor Alam Khan said that the condition of the pilgrims has never been as bad as it was during this Haj. “The pilgrims were provided very shabby accommodation and dirty beds,” he said, adding that the women pilgrims complained of being badly and rudely treated. The PAC chairman was told that around 200 employees of the ministry performed Haj. At which the PAC chairman remarked despite 200 people the pilgrims suffered from difficulties and mismanagement. He directed the FIA to check the license of private operators and cancel the expired ones.