SC moved for PTI dissolution

ISLAMABAD: A petition seeking the dissolution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.

Muhammad Awn Saqlain has filed the petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making the Federation of Pakistan through secretaries Ministry of Law and Justice, Interior, Defence as well as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Imran Khan Niazi, Tehreek-e- Insaf through its president Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif as respondents.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to declare the acts of PTI, its chairman, office bearers, their hate speeches attacking the judiciary, defence, burning and looting public assets, etc, totally unconstitutional, violative of the fundamental rights and various provisions of the Constitution of Pakistan, including but not limited to the articles 3,4,5,6,9,14,15, 22, 24, 29, 28, 39 and 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan and thus their party is liable to be dissolved.

He submitted that the hate speeches and events that took place on May 9, 2023, due to the arrest of Imran Khan Niazi, PTI chairman, whereby his office bearers, workers, and supporters in a very calculated manner hatched a conspiracy not against the institution but also Pakistan by burning the corps commander’s house, attacking and damaging the institutions, looting the estate property, especially in Lahore, Karachi and all over Pakistan, which was not permissible under the Constitution.

“Therefore, it is imperative that in terms of Article 212 of the Election Act, 2017, Tehreek-e-Insaf should be dissolved as this party has been formed and is operating in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan,” the petitioner contended.

The petitioner questioned as to whether the PTI indulged in terrorism by attacking the institutions, defence, house of corps commander and damaging other offices is liable to be dissolved. “Whether PTI and its chairman not only violated their oath and their manifesto in which they have categorically conveyed the message to the citizens of Pakistan that they should be loyal to the country and respect not only the Constitution but also its institutions,” he further questioned.

On the contrary, the petitioner contended that the acts of terrorism of PTI, its workers, supporters and office-bearers proved otherwise.

He further questioned whether various statements made by Imran Khan have totally destroyed the fabric of the society, especially judiciary, defence, executive, legislature and other institutions.

The petitioner submitted that it was also a matter of record that the PTI, its supporters and selected members, never seriously indulged in the law-making process, adding that Imran Khan Niazi and his ministers never sat in the session and never made any serious effort towards law-making.

“His conduct and behaviour in the assembly is destructive to Pakistan, which is against the basic foundation of the Pakistani democratic process and its institutions. Therefore, PTI deserves to be dissolved and proper direction should be given to the ECP that they should send a reference for dissolving the party,” the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner maintained that the Preamble to The Political Parties Order, 2002 (“Order”) is illustrative and states that the need for a political party “is intended to create a political environment conducive to the promotion of a federal democratic system as enshrined in the Constitution.” He submitted that political parties play a pivotal role in fostering a constitutional, federal democratic political culture and the practice of democracy within the political parties will promote democratic governance in the country for sustaining democracy.