High alert as India may release water into rivers: PDMA

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert in the wake of expected floods in Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers, as India may release water into these rivers in the next two, three days.

PDMA Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi directed the district administrations to relocate people living near rivers to safer areas in view of expected flooding after release of water by India into Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej rivers.

He directed the administrative authorities of districts situated along the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers to identify suitable locations for setting up the relief camps.

The PDMA DG chaired an emergency meeting at the Authority’s office on Thursday, which was attended by Tariq Mahmood Bokhari, Director Coordination; Shayan Ali Java, Director PDMA; Nisar Ahmad Sani, Director Operations; Hamidullah Malik, Director (South), and others.

A spokesman for the PDMA said high level of flood was expected in Jhelum, Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers from July 8 to 10. He said in view of the release of water by India, the risk of floods is likely to increase.

The DG PDMA emphasised the importance of employing all possible measures to tackle the expected flooding. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of water flow in rivers and nullahs.

In the event of flooding, DG Imran Qureshi emphasised the significance of making advance arrangements for food, medical treatment, and proper shelter for affected individuals. He also highlighted the need to prioritise vaccination and provision of fodder for animals.

Imran Qureshi underlined that the PDMA’s Provincial Control Room should maintain close monitoring of the situation, while District Emergency Operation Centres should ensure timely reporting of relevant updates.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) had warned earlier in the day that heavy rainfall might lead to a “very high to exceptionally high level” of flooding in River Chenab between July 8 and 10.

The FFD warned: “A deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum.” The FFD also cautioned a high to very high level of flooding in nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab.