Friday July 07, 2023
Ex-The News admin manager Ali Mujtaba passes away

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

KARACHI: Ali Mujtaba, one of the members of the launch team of The News, passed away on Thursday morning after a protracted illness.

During his career at The News, he served at senior HR and admin posts. In these capacities, he earned huge respect from The News staff for his professional conduct. He was responsible for introducing various training programmes at The News.