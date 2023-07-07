Ex-The News admin manager Ali Mujtaba passes away

KARACHI: Ali Mujtaba, one of the members of the launch team of The News, passed away on Thursday morning after a protracted illness.
During his career at The News, he served at senior HR and admin posts. In these capacities, he earned huge respect from The News staff for his professional conduct. He was responsible for introducing various training programmes at The News.
LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a high alert in the wake of expected floods in Ravi,...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed grief over the loss of human lives during...
KARACHI: The drama serial ‘Jhoom’ of 7th Sky Entertainment, aired for the fans of Geo Television, has come to the...
ISLAMABAD. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Khan, has scheduled a hearing for the...
ISLAMABAD: Around 6.4 million cases of paediatric diarrhoea are reported annually in Pakistan where 110 children lose...
Islamabad: The local administration has declared all hiking trails 'Smoke Free Zones' and those who will be found...