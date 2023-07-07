Court to hear revision appeal in ‘illegal marriage’ case against Imran

ISLAMABAD. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Khan, has scheduled a hearing for the revision appeal filed by the petitioner in the alleged illegal marriage case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court has issued notices to Imran Khan and the petitioner to appear for the hearing on July 13.

The appeal against Imran Khan has been fixed for hearing by the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad. Petitioner Muhammad Hanif filed the appeal against the decision of Civil Judge Nasr Minallah. The court has fixed the revised appeal for hearing after seven days from now and has issued attendance notices to Imran Khan and the petitioner.