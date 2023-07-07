Teachers association rejects HEC Bill 2023

Islamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has condemned the Federal Govt for hastily presenting the Higher Education Commission Bill 2023 in the Federal Cabinet meeting held here Wednesday.

In a statement, Dr Kalee­m­u­llah Bareach, President, and other office-bearers of FSPUASA including its provincial chapters and members of the Executive Council in a joint statement stressed that without consultation with any of the stakeholder, the Cabinet decision is a complete violation of the provincial autonomy ensured under the 18th Amendment and is tantamount to ending the autonomy of the Higher Education Commission and universities. The statement said that with the passing of this proposed bill, the decision of the appointment of Chairperson and members of the commission were given directly to the prime minister, also the number of members of the HEC were reduced and the representation of the provinces eliminated.

Provincial assemblies and provincial governments were also barred from establishing new universities.

The statement made it clear that before such important legislation, the provinces and the primary stakeholders, ie, teachers and their elected representatives, should have been taken into confidence in all circumstances and invited in constitutional forums especially the Council of Common Interest.