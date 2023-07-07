Desecration of Holy Quran: Sanjrani writes to world parliaments for promotion of interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has sent letters to the world parliaments and presidents of inter-parliamentary unions, calling for collective efforts to promote interfaith harmony and prevent religious sentiments from being hurt.

The letters expressed concern over the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Sanjrani has also sent a letter to the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

“It is with great concern that I write to you today regarding the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. I believe that in such a modern era, where we are all interconnected in this global village, there should be no more room or excuse for abuse and desecration of holy personalities, scriptures and religious sentiments of any community,” he said in the letter.

Sanjrani said, “... in this regard, I am writing to you, excellency, parliamentarians and leaders around the world, to play a constructive and positive role in dispelling this misconception. It is essential that we work together to educate people about the true teachings of Islam, fostering an environment that encourages tolerance, respect and empathy among different faith communities”.

In his letters, the Senate chairman proposed to include the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden as an emergency agenda item at the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly session to be held in Angola.

The Senate chairman stressed the need for greater international cooperation to ensure global peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

He said Islam promotes values like tolerance, peace, prosperity and love for humanity. Such incidents are an unbearable pain for the Muslims around the world and highly condemnable.

He emphasised that parliamentarians and world leaders will have to do their part to clear misconceptions about Islam. There is a need to make people aware of the true teachings of Islam at the global level. Dialogue, understanding and mutual respect are essential for global peace. There is a need to promote harmony between nations.

Sanjrani has also sent a letter to the speaker of the Swedish Parliament.

In the letter, he also suggested going to Sweden and personally addressing the Swedish Parliament to promote peace and tolerance and remove misconceptions about Islam.