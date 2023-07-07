General elections to be held on time: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee for Electoral Reforms in its maiden meeting on Thursday unanimously elected Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as Chairman of the committee.

The name of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was proposed by Kamran Murtaza while Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, Senator Taj Haider and other members seconded the proposal.

Addressing the meeting, the newly elected Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms said the committee has been formed late “as only a time is left to complete electoral reforms but it is an important responsibility.”

Ayaz Sadiq said the electoral reforms have to be approved by both houses before August 13 when the tenure of the incumbent government concludes.

He said the Electoral Reforms Committee will form TORs and a marathon session will be held to examine the clauses of the Elections Act in detail.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar demanded the provision of the latest Elections Act to the members including the latest amendments.

The parliamentary committee also sought the reports and documents of the previous electoral reform committees.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar assured the committee that the secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will participate in every meeting.

The next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms will be held on Tuesday.

Later talking to the media, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the upcoming general elections will not be delayed and they will be held on time.

He said the committee will examine the entire Election Act and make efforts to present the new proposals to the Election Act with consensus. Sadiq said the committee will also invite the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and its minister to discuss the issues related to the latest census.

He said it has not been finalised as yet whether the election will be held on the basis of the census of 2017 or 2023.

“Until the 2023 census gets legal status, the previous census will remain in effect.

But the position may change if the 2023 census gets legal status,” he said.