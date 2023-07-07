Zardari concerned at non-payment of declared cotton rates to farmers

KARACHI: Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed his concern over the non-payment of declared rates of cotton by the federal government.
He said the farmers were not receiving payment in accordance with the cotton intervention price of Rs8,500 per 40kg as declared by the federal government.
Stressing the importance of granting farmers their full rights, the PPP leader said the federal government should take immediate action to ensure the farmers are paid the rightful price for their cotton. He also emphasised the need to address the farmers’ disillusionment by taking appropriate measures.
The former president further said the provincial governments should also play their role in giving the farmers their full rights, adding that directed the Sindh government to take immediate steps in order to ensure the farmers have received their rightful entitlements.
