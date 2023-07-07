24th martyrdom anniversary: Armed forces, services chiefs pay tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC) and services chiefs on Thursday paid a rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

They said Havaldar Lalak Jan laid down his life while valiantly defending the motherland, adding that his unwavering dedication to duty and courage in the face of adversity exemplifies the very best of our armed forces.

They further said these brave heroes of Pakistan offered supreme sacrifice for the defence of the motherland, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to the valiant sons for their sacrifices.

“Let us remember these heroes who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland and let their sacrifices be a guiding light for all of us and future generations to come.”