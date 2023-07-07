PUC to observe Youm-e-Taqdees Quran today

ISLAMABAD: Scholars and representatives from different religious schools of thought from the platform of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Thursday strongly denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and also announced to observe Youm-e-Taqdees Quran on Friday (today).
In a joint statement, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and leading religious scholars said the desecration under government permission in Sweden was an unacceptable act.
Ashrafi said the OIC’s reaction to the desecration was tough timely, it needed practical action too.
He also announced that an important meeting under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council had been scheduled in Islamabad for July 12 in which a permanent action plan would be drawn up to contain such condemnable acts.
