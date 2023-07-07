Burning of baby girl: Islamabad hospital asked not to perform surgical procedures

ISLAMABAD: Taking action on burning of newly-born baby girl at a private health facility, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed administration of the hospital not to perform any surgical procedures except in emergency cases till completion of investigation.

An inspection team of IHRA visited the hospital at Lehtrar Road Wednesday in compliance of a complaint regarding a burn case of newborn in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an official of IHRA told The News Thursday.

“As our team found the story of the hospital staff unsatisfactory regarding the fire, the IHRA has directed the hospital administration not to perform surgical procedures till further orders”, he said.

The injured baby girl is currently under treatment at Children Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and doctors fear the child may lose part of her lower limbs due to complications of third-degree burns.

The official said the said hospital is not registered with the healthcare regulatory authority.

According to the preliminary investigation report, the private hospital administration and staff reported an incident on July 3 that a ceiling bulb exploded in the NICU due to short-circuit. As a result, clothes of an infant lying in the cot underneath caught fire and got her legs burnt.

The inspection team observed an LED bulb was not present on the roof of NICU, while a baby cart was still placed under that bulb. Other babies were lying in the cart, the report said. All evidence of the incident was wiped off/discarded and linen was removed, it said.

The report further said immediate first aid given to the burnt baby was not documented, while nursing notes and doctor notes of the incident were not mentioned on the patient’s file. The incident happened at 4:30pm, while notes of Dr Madiha (Pediatric Consultant) were documented at 6:00pm, it added.

Incident reported/written in death record register of NICU by Atta Muhammad (Medical Technologist) on July 5, while it happened on July 3 in the presence of Nadeem (paramedical staff), the IHRA report said. Only Dr Farhat (Administrator) and staff Nadeem were present in NICU at the time of incident.

“NICU hydrometer was out of order and no temperature chart was maintained. No calibration record of any medical device/equipment was available. Equipment was not properly labelled. No corrective measures were taken after the incident by the administration”, the report further said.

The IHRA inspection team found the operation theatre of the healthcare centre in a very pathetic condition.

It was cramped with unnecessary items i.e. microwave oven and extra OT couch. Bracket fan was installed in the OT, while no documented referral protocol for critical patients and referral record was available.

“Only one culture report was presented to the team which was done after 48-hour incubation period, while standard recommendation is to take 6 culture samples from different sites, and should be performed in 72 hours incubation period.

OT carbolisation and fumigation record was not available and not performed in last two months”, the report said. Sterilisation of instruments was unsatisfactory and record incomplete, it added.

Similarly, crash cart to deal with emergencies of OT was locked, while its keys were misplaced by the staff. A baby warmer was tied up with the steel wires inside the OT, the report pointed out. Overlapping of clean and dirty linen was observed in OT.

“Based on the above observations, OT of the said hospital is suspended till further orders. Furthermore, they have been directed to submit written response regarding the incident within two days to IHRA office”, the official said.