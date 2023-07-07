Labs ordered to charge fixed rates for dengue test

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the Punjab government has fixed and notified rates for different laboratory tests for dengue patients and directed private hospitals and laboratories to charge the same rates from dengue patients.

The fee for CBC test, on the prescription of a qualified doctor, has been fixed as Rs90. The laboratories have further been directed to give 35 percent discount to the deserving patients requiring PCR and some other necessary tests. While presiding over a meeting regarding anti-dengue measures here on Thursday, the minister said that the services of more than1,500 new workers have been acquired by the Health Department for anti-dengue activities. He directed for imparting training to them and ensuring the presence of all of them in the field.

The minister said that all private housing schemes should be directed to hire sanitary workers according to their size and conduct anti-dengue activities in their respective jurisdiction. He said that heads of all government departments should be asked to provide certificate that Dengue SOPs were being observed in their offices and government residences and these premises were free of dengue larvae.

Dr Jamal Nasir directed the field teams of the Health Department to increase dengue surveillance to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes during the monsoon season and to continue these activities in a better manner with the support of the public. He said that dengue fever can be fatal to human health the only solution to prevent it is to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. He further said that weekly meetings should be held at the district and tehsil levels to monitor dengue activities and an awareness campaign should be started to involve the people in these activities in which the services of scholars and teachers should also be obtained. He directed for paying special attention to hotspots, especially open spaces, parks, graveyards and containers for combating breeding of dengue larvae.