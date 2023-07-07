Rabbani flays police action at GB Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani condemned police action in the precincts of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, terming it a violation of the sanctity of the assembly at the hands of law enforcers. He said such actions have reduced the status of assembly to even less than that of local bodies. “A heavy contingent of police entered the assembly premises and forced the staffers and journalists to exit the building, which is unheard of in the parliamentary tradition,” Rabbani said. He said democratic forces remained silent spectators when a police contingent entered the floor of the Punjab Assembly recently, adding that this silence had shown weakness of democratic forces in protecting sovereignty of the assemblies. “As a consequence, the same has been repeated in GB,” he added. Rabbani demanded the officer in-charge of the operation in GB be immediately suspended and departmental action be taken against him and others involved.