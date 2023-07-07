17 dead in gas leak at South African slum

BOKSBURG, South Africa: At least 17 people, including three children, died in a slum near Johannesburg from a leak of toxic gas apparently used for scavenging gold at an abandoned mine, rescue services said on Thursday.

Emergency teams received a call at around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Wednesday about a blast in the slum of Angelo, near the middle-class suburb of Boksburg.

They discovered a “leakage from a cylinder” containing a poisonous gas, emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said.

The leak is believed to have come from a cylinder of nitrate oxide, used in illegal mining activity in and around the settlement, he said.

Authorities gave a toll of around two dozen deaths on Wednesday night before revising it downward to 16.

Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, said at the disaster site on Thursday that a 17th person had died after being taken to hospital.

“There are five others that were later admitted this morning. There is one under oxygen... Those in the hospital, the total number is 11,” he told reporters.