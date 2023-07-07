Yellen arrives in China as US seeks to stabilise ties

BEIJING: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday, kicking off a visit aimed at improving communication and stabilising the tense relationship between the world´s two largest economies.

Yellen´s trip through Sunday is her first to China as treasury secretary, and comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a rare visit to the country.

She arrived in Beijing just after 5:00 pm (0900 GMT), and was greeted on the tarmac by US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, as well as Chinese finance ministry official Yang Yingming.

The visit will see Yellen seek to expand lines of correspondence, avoid miscommunications and widen collaboration on the global economy, climate change, debt distress and other issues, according to a Treasury official.

Her trip -- which comes in the face of concerns over China´s economic recovery and US interest rate hikes -- may also give officials on both sides a chance to speak about their countries´ growth outlooks.

On Friday, Yellen is scheduled to meet with Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, speak with former vice premier Liu He, and attend a dinner hosted by former Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan, a senior Treasury official told reporters on Thursday.