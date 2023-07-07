Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

MIAMI: A personal aide to former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to federal charges of mishandling classifed government documents.

Waltine “Walt” Nauta, 40, a US Navy veteran from Guam, entered the plea at a brief hearing in a US District Court in Miami.

“He enters a plea of not guilty on all counts,” said Nauta´s lawyer, Stanley Woodward.

Nauta, who was wearing a dark blue suit and a light blue shirt, replied “Yes, your honor” when asked by Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres if he understood why he was in court.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty last month to dozens of criminal counts for mishandling some of the US government´s most sensitive secrets and scheming to prevent their return.

Nauta, named as a co-conspirator, is charged with six counts for helping Trump hide documents at the former president´s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

According to the indictment, Trump took hundreds of classified government documents in cardboard boxes to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.