Escalation ‘not the answer,’ UN chief tells Israel

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations chief on Thursday accused Israel of using disproportionate force against Palestinian groups in a recent raid and warned against escalating the violence.

“There was an excessive force used by Israeli forces,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in New York.

Israel has “legitimate concerns over its security,” he said, adding: “But escalation is not the answer. It simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed.”

The Israeli raid, involving hundreds of forces, drone strikes and armored bulldozers, targeted the northern West Bank city of Jenin, a center for multiple armed Palestinian groups.